Player injury results in Dergview game being abandoned

An injury to a Dergview player resulted in their game against Harland and Wolff Welders being abandoned on Saturday afternoon at Blanchflower Park.

Dergview were leading 1-0 at the time through a Sam Robb goal.

The Belfast club posted a message on their facebook page stating that due to a serious head injury to a Dergview player just before half-time the referee abandoned the game.

Meanwhile, Institute clocked up only their third win in ten games in the Irish League Championship as they overcame Ards 2-0 with goals from Garbhan Friel and Jamie Dunne.