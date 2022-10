Naomh Conaill won the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior B Final as they overcame St Eunan’s by 1-7 to 0-5 at MacCumhaill Park.

The sides were locked together at 0-3 apiece after 19 minutes but by the break Naomh Conaill had moved into a 1-4 to 0-3, with Marc Burke getting the goal.

Man of the match Darragh Gallagher spoke with Tom Comack afterwards…

Tom also got the thoughts of captain Logan Quinn…