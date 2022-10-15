Trillick captain Rory Brennan’s delight after winning Tyrone Div 1 Final

Trillick are the Tyrone 2002 Division One Champions. Photo: Trillick facebook page

Extra-time was required before Trillick emerged victorious in the Tyrone Division One Senior League Final at Gardrum Park.

They beat Killyclogher by 0-10 to 0-8.

In the first half, they trailed by 0-5 to 0-2 but fought back to take the lead. Conal McCann put Killyclogher back in front as the game went into stoppage time but Lee Brennan got the equalising point to force extra time where Trillick scored two points without reply.

After the game, Trillick captain Rory Brennan spoke with Francis Mooney.