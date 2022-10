Naomh Ultan won the Donegal Junior B Football Championship title on Sunday afternoon in O’Donnell Park.

They beat Letterkenny Gaels 3-06 to 0-12 with all their scores coming from Adrian Nesbitt and Darragh Murrin.

Nesbitt scored 2-1 whilst his forward partner Murrin notched 1-06 in the three point victory.

After the game captain Adrian Nesbitt spoke with Tom Comack…

Tom also got the thoughts of the games top scorer Darragh Murrin…