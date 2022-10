A Lee McColgan brace helped send Cockhill Celtic into the national section of the FAI Intermediate cup.

The reigning Ulster Senior League champions were 2-0 winners at Dry Arch Park.

Cockhill took the lead on 25 minutes with Lee McColgan scoring after a goal mouth scramble, they were then reduced to nine men when both James Bradley and Adam McCarron saw red after receiving second yellow cards.

McColgan then slotted home a penalty on 69 minutes to seal the victory for the nine men.