Creeslough explosion scene to remain cordoned off for another two weeks, report claims

It has been reported that the scene of the Creeslough explosion may remain cordoned off for another two weeks, as investigators continue to look into the tragedy.

Today’s Sunday Times reports that Gardaí received a court order on Friday to allow them to keep the scene preserved and off-limits for a further 14 day period.

In a statement to Highland Radio News, Gardaí said that they do not comment on orders issued by the High Court, but did confirm that An Garda Síochána “…retains primacy of the scene with a Crime Scene Manager from the Garda National Technical Bureau overseeing all forensic and expert activities on site”.

An Garda Síochána statement in full:

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on order issued by the High Court. The scene of the explosion is currently undergoing a make safe process and experts from a number of agencies stand ready to assist with the Garda investigation into the cause of the blast at Creeslough. The scene investigation is being coordinated by Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) Crime Scene Managers who are highly experienced post-blast investigation experts. Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are also providing valuable assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions have also been brought in to assist. An Garda Síochána retains primacy of the scene with a Crime Scene Manager from the Garda National Technical Bureau overseeing all forensic and expert activities on site.”

This news comes as the final funeral for victims of the Creeslough tragedy took place yesterday, as 50 year old Robert Garwe and his 5 year old daughter Shauna-Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest.