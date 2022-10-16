Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Further weather warnings issued for Donegal today

Met Eireann has issued two further weather warnings for County Donegal this afternoon.

Status yellow warnings for heavy rain as well as high winds are now in place for County Donegal, as well as the provinces of Munster and Connacht.

The yellow rain warning begins at 1pm this Sunday afternoon and is set to last until 10pm tonight.

Met Eireann have also warned of wind speeds of 50-65 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 90-110 km/h – with higher winds expected in coastal areas.

The wind warning will come into effect at 5pm this Sunday evening, and last until midday on Monday.

