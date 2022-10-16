Gardaí to conduct “routine” door-to-door enquiries in Creeslough over coming weeks

Gardaí have advised residents in Creeslough that they will be conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area over the coming weeks.

In a statement they said they “do not wish to cause any alarm or upset by calling to houses in which residents are unaware of our intention to do so”, and have asked people in the Creeslough area to inform their neighbours and friends that calls to homes will be taking place.

This comes as a report has claimed Gardaí have obtained a court order to allow them to keep the site of the blast in Creeslough cordoned off for the next two weeks to continue their investigations.