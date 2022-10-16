Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government could scrap concrete block levy

Reports that the government’s concrete levy plans are going back do the drawing board have been welcomed by opposition.

The 10 percent levy was announced for concrete products in Budget 23 to help pay for the Mica redress scheme – but it faced a major backlash over claims it could further delay the delivery of new homes.

The Business Post today reported that the Government may now be going back on the levy imminently.

The levy would have seen the cost of an average home construction rise by as much as 3 to 4 thousand euro.

Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says the proposals were never going to work:

