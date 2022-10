A Government TD says he’s hopeful the Irish Government can have a positive relationship with the new British Government.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says Britain having a successful economy is in Ireland’s interest as well as the UK’s.

New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has warned of “difficult decisions” to come, as he has suggested that taxes could go up for British taxpayers, as well as other cuts.

Deputy Richmond it’s important for Ireland that the British economy improves: