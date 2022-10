Letterkenny Gaels won their first ever adult title as a club after they beat Carndonagh 0-12 to 0-10 in O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Conor McBrearty was the top scorer for Gaels on the afternoon scoring four points but his teammate Ronan Frain who scored three points was named Man of the Match.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gary McDaid have the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…