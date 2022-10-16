Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Patrick McEleney & Brandon Kavanagh on Derry City’s FAI Cup semi final victory

Derry City booked their place in the FAI Cup final after they beat Treaty United 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Goals from Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh had Ruaidhri Higgins men 2-0 up before an Enda Curran penalty pulled one back for the visitors.

Both sides had chances in the second but neither could add to their tally as Derry booked their final place where they will play Shelbourne they beat Waterford 1-0 at the RSC with Gavin Molloy scoring for Damien Duff’s side.

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney spoke with Martin Holmes after the game…

Martin Holmes also spoke with one of the Derry goalscorers Brandon Kavanagh…

