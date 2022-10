Letterkenny Gaels claimed their first ever adult title on Sunday afternoon when they beat Carndonagh 0-12 to 0-10 in O’Donnell Park.

At half time the Gaels trailed seven point to four but a strong second half showing saw them claim the two point victory.

After the game, Tom Comack spoke with Man of the Match Ronan Frain…

Captain of Letterkenny Gaels, Conor Browne also spoke with Tom…