Tributes paid to Clannad founding member Noel Duggan after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to Noel Duggan, a founding member of the group Clannad, after his sudden death at age 73.

Clannad announced the news on social media, saying that Noel had passed suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening.

Noel Duggan was the uncle of fellow founding members Enya, Ciarán Brennan, Moya Brennan and Paul Brennan, and brother to the late Pádraig Duggan.

In a statement the band said that Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band.