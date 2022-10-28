Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Tommy Marren ‘The Real McCoy’

Ireland’s Funniest Play ‘It’s The Real McCoy’ comes to Letterkenny
Written and Directed by Tommy Marren

Following on from the huge success of the play ‘3 Hail Mary’s’ playwright Tommy
Marren is currently touring Ireland with his highly acclaimed rollercoaster Irish
comedy It’s the Real McCoy.

It has been heralded as Ireland’s funniest play and for good reason. It’s The Real
McCoy’ first Irish theatres in Ireland 10 years ago and ended up doing over 150
Irish performances as well as trips to the UK and America! Ten years on the play
returns to the boards for a short 10 th anniversary tour and plays An Grianan
Theatre, Letterkenny on Friday October 28 th

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

