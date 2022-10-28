Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Tommy Marren ‘The Real McCoy’

Ireland’s Funniest Play ‘It’s The Real McCoy’ comes to Letterkenny

Written and Directed by Tommy Marren

Following on from the huge success of the play ‘3 Hail Mary’s’ playwright Tommy

Marren is currently touring Ireland with his highly acclaimed rollercoaster Irish

comedy It’s the Real McCoy.

It has been heralded as Ireland’s funniest play and for good reason. It’s The Real

McCoy’ first Irish theatres in Ireland 10 years ago and ended up doing over 150

Irish performances as well as trips to the UK and America! Ten years on the play

returns to the boards for a short 10 th anniversary tour and plays An Grianan

Theatre, Letterkenny on Friday October 28 th