Assembly elections would be counter productive – Fianna Fail MEP



Holding Assembly elections in the North would be counter productive.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews said an election could potentially scupper a possible deal that could see the restoration of the Assembly

The Northern Ireland Secretary is considering changing British legislation, to delay a second election this year.

Chris Heaton-Harris is legally obliged to call an election in the next 3 months, after Stormont failed to form a power-sharing Government last week.

Barrry Andrews believes that talks taking place in Brussels and Belfast should be allowed to continue…