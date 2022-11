Amybeth McNulty is celebrating her 21st birthday today. The star was born on November 7th 2001 in Letterkenny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amybeth (@amybethmcnulty)

She shot to fame when she landed the title role of Anne Shirley in Anne with an E. Amybeth talked to John Breslin back in 2018 after shooting season 2.

She has since starred in another Netflix series Stranger Things playing the role of Vicki. Many believe the role of Vicki will grow with season 5’s release.