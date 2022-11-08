I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Tuesday update

Tuesday night teaser: After being chosen by the public Babatúndé Aléshé faces tonight’s Bushtucker Trial Horrifying Heights. Can he overcome his fears and win stars for camp?

Matt Hancock is entering the jungle today, sources have confirmed.

The former British health secretary has been spending a period of time in isolation, and is set to join the other members of camp who have been there since Sunday.

The MPs arrival comes right after former Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to withdraw from the show on medical grounds.

A spokesperson shared the following story to Attwoods official Instagram stating the reality star is ‘heartbroken’ and that she had ‘dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years’.

ITV says the former Love Island contestant was told by the programme’s medical team that it’s not safe for her to return to camp.

She was ‘loving every second’ – and promised fans they will ‘hear the truth in due course’.