Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Tuesday update

Tuesday night teaser: After being chosen by the public Babatúndé Aléshé faces tonight’s Bushtucker Trial Horrifying Heights. Can he overcome his fears and win stars for camp?

Matt Hancock is entering the jungle today, sources have confirmed.

The former British health secretary has been spending a period of time in isolation, and is set to join the other members of camp who have been there since Sunday.

The MPs arrival comes right after former Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to withdraw from the show on medical grounds.

A spokesperson shared the following story to Attwoods official Instagram stating the reality star is ‘heartbroken’ and that she had ‘dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years’.

ITV says the former Love Island contestant was told by the programme’s medical team that it’s not safe for her to return to camp.

She was ‘loving every second’ – and promised fans they will ‘hear the truth in due course’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following incident in Glenties

8 November 2022
Ballyshannon Regeneration Project
News, Top Stories

Public consultation into Ballyshannon Town Regeneration Plan extended

8 November 2022
animal
Entertainment

Animal Welfare Awareness Day Art Competition

8 November 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

NHS workers have voted to take strike action

8 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following incident in Glenties

8 November 2022
Ballyshannon Regeneration Project
News, Top Stories

Public consultation into Ballyshannon Town Regeneration Plan extended

8 November 2022
animal
Entertainment

Animal Welfare Awareness Day Art Competition

8 November 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

NHS workers have voted to take strike action

8 November 2022
immaceleb
Entertainment

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Tuesday update

8 November 2022
rebel-wilson-defamation-case
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first child

8 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube