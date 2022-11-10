20% decrease in fire callouts in Donegal

The number of fires being dealt with by the Donegal Fire Service has reduced.

The service responded to a total of 786 calls last year, down 3% from 2020.

Despite that, there has been a slight increase in malicious calls to the service.

The Donegal Fire Service saw a 20% decrease in the number of fires in the county.

Latest figures show 396 fires were dealt with by the service in 2021.

11 malicious false alarms were responded to last year which is up on the previous year.

A recent FLARES report has revealed that between 2015 and 2021, 9% of land in Donegal has been burnt, equating to 7,600 GAA pitches in the county and emissions generated from 28,700 cars.

Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart says the recruitment and retention of firefighters is a challenge. He says means and methods of addressing the issue are being sought and is urging more women to apply.

Other challenges being faced by the service include increasing demands in training, health and safety, national guidance, fleet and equipment maintenance and replacement.