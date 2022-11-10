Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

20% decrease in fire callouts in Donegal

The number of fires being dealt with by the Donegal Fire Service has reduced.

The service responded to a total of 786 calls last year, down 3% from 2020.

Despite that, there has been a slight increase in malicious calls to the service.

The Donegal Fire Service saw a 20% decrease in the number of fires in the county.

Latest figures show 396 fires were dealt with by the service in 2021.

11 malicious false alarms were responded to last year which is up on the previous year.

A recent FLARES report has revealed that between 2015 and 2021, 9% of land in Donegal has been burnt, equating to 7,600 GAA pitches in the county and emissions generated from 28,700 cars.

Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart says the recruitment and retention of firefighters is a challenge. He says means and methods of addressing the issue are being sought and is urging more women to apply.

Other challenges being faced by the service include increasing demands in training, health and safety, national guidance, fleet and equipment maintenance and replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager who died in Ramelton Road collision is named locally

10 November 2022
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

Change in focus of counselling services in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

10 November 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Inflation at its highest level for 40 years

10 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager who died in Ramelton Road collision is named locally

10 November 2022
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

Change in focus of counselling services in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

10 November 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Inflation at its highest level for 40 years

10 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains most listened to radio station in Donegal

10 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Strabane as part of New IRA investigation

10 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube