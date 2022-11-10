Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Change in focus of counselling services in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

 

The HSE has confirmed that its approach to counselling in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy has changed, with the focus now on the provision of more targeted therapeutic services, by facilitating referrals to clinical services for counselling, trauma therapy where necessary, and mental health services.

Immediate psychological first aid is still available via the Support line at 087 140 5138 and in person in Creeslough as required.

The HSE says the nature of the response will changes over time in line with the needs of the community and in line with international best practise .

Primary Care counselling services remain available in Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and Letterkenny.

Statement in full –

 

Creeslough Supports 

In the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy, a Psychological First Aid Support Service was established on October 8th offering support sessions on the phone and in the community (in Letterkenny and Creeslough).  This is a WHO recommended response in the immediate aftermath of such an event.  Whilst this service is still available via the Support line (087 140 5138) and in person in Creeslough as required, the response has now has now been upgraded to focus on the provision of more targeted therapeutic services, by facilitating referrals to clinical services for counselling, trauma therapy (where indicated) and mental health services.  As is appropriate the psychosocial response to tragedy is multifaceted, with the Psychological First Aid Support Service being only one part of the comprehensive response.  The nature of the response will changes over time in line with the needs of the community and in line with international best practise .

The HSE Counselling in Primary Care counselling services remain available in Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Falcarragh and Letterkenny. 

