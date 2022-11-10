Dungloe breaking new ground this weekend – Dessie Gallagher



Donegal Intermediate Champions Dungloe play in the Ulster Championship for the first time in the clubs history on Saturday.

The Rossess men go to Antrim to face Dunloy in the quarter final of the second tier of the provincial competition.

Dungloe progressed to ULster by defeating Naomh Columba comprehensively in the county final six weeks ago.

Manager Dessie Gallagher has been telling Tom Comack they are excited about stepping into Ulster for the first time:

Dunloy v Dungloe takes place on Saturday at 1:30 in Ahoghill. Tom Comack will have updates on Highland.