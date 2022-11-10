Naomh Conaill’s Ulster journey starts in Belfast – Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill return to the Ulster Senior Club Championship for the first time since 2019 when they play Antrim Champions Cargin in Belfast’s Corrigan Park this Sunday.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have LIVE Match Commentary from on Highland in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.

The Donegal champions will look to knock on from their county final success over St Eunan’s and have been boosted in recent weeks by the return to training of Ultan Doherty, Kieran Gallagher and Eoghan McGettigan.

Naomh Conaill who were beaten finalists in 2010 and 2019 take on a Cargin side who have been Antrim Champions in six of the last eight years.

The prize on offer for the winner on Sunday is a semi final against tie against either Glen or Errigal Ciaran.