Ollie Horgan – It was never about me, it was always the club

Finn Harps are on the hunt for a new manager for the first time in nine years.

Ollie Horgan departed the role by mutual consent on Wednesday.

He guided Harps to promotion twice during his tenure, but Harps lost their SSE Airtricity Premier Division status at the end of the season.

Horgan has his name in Harps folklore but the Galway native told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine Til Noon Show “It was never about me, it was always about the club”.

Ollie, Harps Secretary Kathy Taaffe and Highland Harps Match Commentator Diarmaid Doherty joined Greg on the show: