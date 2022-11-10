Shane Duffy left out of Ireland squad for personal reasons

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s revealed that defender Shane Duffy’s been left out of his 26-man squad for ‘personal reasons’.

Duffy has struggled for game time on loan at Fulham and is ommitted as is Derby County’s Jason Knight.

18-year-old Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been called up for the first time along with Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone – currently on loan at Stoke.

Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath and Liam Scales of Aberdeen earn recalls while fit-again Liverpool netminder Caoimhin Kelleher also returns.

Ireland host an international friendly against Norway next Thursday before playing Malta away three days later.

Derby County play a league match on Friday week and opted not to release Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures – Norway & Malta

17/11 – Republic of Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

20/11 – Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta’Quli National Stadium, 7pm (8pm local time)