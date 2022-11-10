Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Teenager dies following Letterkenny crash

A teenager has died following a fatal crash in Letterkenny just before midnight last night.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at 11:55pm on the Ramelton Road.

The female teenager was a front-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai say the road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

