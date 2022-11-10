Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Finn Harps managers job can’t be taken lightly – Gavin Cullen

Former Donegal Gaelic football boss Jim McGuinness is among the names linked to the Finn Harps managerial role.

Harps are on the lookout for a new manager for the first time in nine years following the departure of Ollie Horgan yesterday.

McGuinness who guided his home county to the 2012 All-Ireland title has since moved into soccer.

Kevin McHugh, Paul Hegarty, William O’Connor and Declan Boyle are some of the other names being mention in football circles.

Former Harps Captain and current Manager at Cockhill Celtic Gavin Cullen has ruled himself out of the running this time around but would love to take managers position down the line.

Gavin joined Oisin Kelly on The Score programme to discuss the managerial situation at Finn Park:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny reopens following fatal collision

10 November 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 10th

10 November 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager who died in Ramelton Road collision is named locally

10 November 2022
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

Change in focus of counselling services in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

10 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Ramelton Road outside Letterkenny reopens following fatal collision

10 November 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday November 10th

10 November 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager who died in Ramelton Road collision is named locally

10 November 2022
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

Change in focus of counselling services in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy

10 November 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Inflation at its highest level for 40 years

10 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube