The Finn Harps managers job can’t be taken lightly – Gavin Cullen

Former Donegal Gaelic football boss Jim McGuinness is among the names linked to the Finn Harps managerial role.

Harps are on the lookout for a new manager for the first time in nine years following the departure of Ollie Horgan yesterday.

McGuinness who guided his home county to the 2012 All-Ireland title has since moved into soccer.

Kevin McHugh, Paul Hegarty, William O’Connor and Declan Boyle are some of the other names being mention in football circles.

Former Harps Captain and current Manager at Cockhill Celtic Gavin Cullen has ruled himself out of the running this time around but would love to take managers position down the line.