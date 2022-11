On The Score this week, there’s more on Ollie Horgans’ departure as Finn Harps Manager, we speak with Gavin Cullen.

Derry Journal soccer writer Kevin McLaughlin looks ahead to this Sunday’s Cup Final as Derry City look to lift the cup for the first time in ten years.

We hear from the Dungloe and Naomh Conaill camps ahead of their Ulster Club Championship ties and Eamon Giles joins us to talk more on the upcoming National Cross Country Championships.