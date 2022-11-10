Watch: FAI Cup Final Preview with Kevin McLaughlin

Derry City will look to get their hands on the FAI Senior Cup for the first in ten years this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Ruaidhri Higgins Candystrips will play Damien Duff’s Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin’s D4

This is Derry’s first time competing in the Cup Final since 2014, on that occasion they lost to St Pats.

In the big match preview Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Derry Journal Soccer Writer Kevin McLaughlin.

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Aviva in Dublin on Sunday and Martin Holmes will have updates here on Highland in association with Desmond Motors Transit Centre – your largest FORD Transit centre in Northern Ireland and the north west.