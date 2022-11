There were some fine performances from a number of Donegal athletes at the International Masters Cross Country event held in Santry, Dublin.

Pauric McKinney, Inishowen, and Natasha Adams, Letterkenny AC, both won individual gold medals and helped Ireland to victory in their respective age categories.

On Saturday Sport, athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle outlined the details involving the Donegal athletes and also spoke about the Remembrance Sunday event being staged tomorrow…