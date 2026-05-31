Ballybofey friends complete 1,100km Malin to Mizen cycle

Two friends from Ballybofey have completed a remarkable 1,100 kilometre cycle from Malin Head to Mizen Head and back again – to raise awareness of organ donation.

Seamy McDermott and Vinney Gillespie, both cancer survivors, arrived back at Malin Head this afternoon to a hero’s welcome – with a band playing Eye of the Tiger and friends from Finn Wheelers Cycling Club cheering them home.

Seamy received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor 24 years ago – and says the journey was his way of honouring that gift and supporting the Irish Kidney Association.

He says standing at Malin Head after more than 1,100 kilometres is hard to put into words: