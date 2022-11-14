Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Health Minister told of need for 24 hour ambulance service in Buncrana

The Health Minister has been told the need for a 24 hour ambulance service in Buncrana needs to be looked at.

Councillor Rena Donaghey met with Minister Stephen Donnelly ahead of the opening of the Buncrana Primary Care Centre on Friday.

She says while a daytime ambulance service is in place in the town it falls short of meeting the needs of the people.

Recently, Buncrana was left with no available ambulance as it was tasked to Gweedore.

Councillor Donaghey believes the now vacant GP surgery would be an ideal location to house an ambulance base:

 

Meanwhile, Councillor Rena Donaghey has welcomed the opening of the Buncrana Primary Care Centre:

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

18% rise in the number of Ukranian refugees in Donegal

14 November 2022
permanent_tsb
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB to take over four Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

14 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 November 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH ED faces significant pressure again

14 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

18% rise in the number of Ukranian refugees in Donegal

14 November 2022
permanent_tsb
News, Top Stories

Permanent TSB to take over four Ulster Bank branches in Donegal

14 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 November 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH ED faces significant pressure again

14 November 2022
IMG-3781
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal family has lucky escape after phone charger fire

14 November 2022
Ambulance1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister told of need for 24 hour ambulance service in Buncrana

14 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube