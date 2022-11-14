Health Minister told of need for 24 hour ambulance service in Buncrana

The Health Minister has been told the need for a 24 hour ambulance service in Buncrana needs to be looked at.

Councillor Rena Donaghey met with Minister Stephen Donnelly ahead of the opening of the Buncrana Primary Care Centre on Friday.

She says while a daytime ambulance service is in place in the town it falls short of meeting the needs of the people.

Recently, Buncrana was left with no available ambulance as it was tasked to Gweedore.

Councillor Donaghey believes the now vacant GP surgery would be an ideal location to house an ambulance base:

Meanwhile, Councillor Rena Donaghey has welcomed the opening of the Buncrana Primary Care Centre: