Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Court of Appeal upholds award to West Donegal couple and warns about expert witnesses

A solicitor says a Court of Appeal hearing which upheld a €2 million award to a West Donegal couple has created a very important legal precedent in terms of the use of expert witnesses in personal injury cases.

In 2020, Patrick and Anita Duffy were awarded the money in the High Court after successfully claiming they were exposed to toxic chemicals from spray foam insulation in their home.

The process used a chemical which is highly dangerous, and the couple were not advised to leave the house, and they now have life changing respiratory injuries, which in Patrick’s case were described as ‘catastrophic’.

The Duffys, of Meenderryowern , Annagry,  had sued Brendan McGee trading as McGee Insulation Services, Largenreach, Downings, who was responsible for the installation and the application of spray foam insulation at the family home on February 18th, 2016.

In his judgement in the High Court, Mr Justice Kevin Cross he was in no doubt that the Duffys had sustained life altering serious injuries as a result of exposure to chemicals.

The award was subsequently appealed by Brendan McGee, and earlier this month, the Court of Appeal upheld the award.

In particular, the court of appeal criticised an expert witnesses called by the defendent, saying there was an absence of objectivity and impartiality.

Cormac Harnett, the Duffys’ solicitor says that’s a very significant development.

He’s been outlining the details of the case………..

…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

CSO publish national and regional crime statistics

17 November 2022
Creeslough Explosion
Audio, News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Creeslough as gardai conclude examination of tragedy scene

17 November 2022
Four_courts
Audio, News, Top Stories

Court of Appeal upholds award to West Donegal couple and warns about expert witnesses

17 November 2022
children
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP fears for children’s nourishment amidst cost of living crisis

17 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

CSO publish national and regional crime statistics

17 November 2022
Creeslough Explosion
Audio, News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Creeslough as gardai conclude examination of tragedy scene

17 November 2022
Four_courts
Audio, News, Top Stories

Court of Appeal upholds award to West Donegal couple and warns about expert witnesses

17 November 2022
children
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP fears for children’s nourishment amidst cost of living crisis

17 November 2022
Thomas Dail Nov
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy warns EU must recognise oil and energy companies role in energy crisis

17 November 2022
homelessness
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Failure to build Council houses, root cause of accommodation crisis’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

17 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube