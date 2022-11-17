Donegal Deputy warns EU must recognise oil and energy companies role in energy crisis

A Donegal Deputy has warned that the EU must recognise the big oil and energy companies’ role in energy and economic crisis.

Deputy Thomas Pringle, said the European Council’s focus on Russia’s responsibility for the energy and economic crisis is ignoring the role of big oil and energy companies.

He says prices were significantly increasing before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During statements in the Dail, Deputy Pringle also repeated his call on the Government to ensure that Irish neutrality is not being compromised: