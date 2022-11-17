Extension approved at Termon school

An extension project has been approved for Scoil Cholmcille in Termon.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, confirmed today that the extension project for Scoil Cholmcille in Termon has received initial project approval from the Minister for Education.

The extension will consist of two class SEN base under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The Minister said the project confirmation is great news for the school community of Termon and congratulated the school community on their hard work.