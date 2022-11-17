Major progress made on Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project

Major progress has been made on the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project as the tender for the Integrated Design Team is now open.

A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh which will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building, formerly McDonagh Stores.

The closing date for the submission of tenders is early January 2023, with the tender assessment and appointment of consultant to be completed in Q1 2023.

At a recent meeting, Donegal County Council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the Architect Led Design Team they will be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.

The project will deliver a new multi-use hub for a range of uses including: a co-working space & digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, and public amenities.

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space with enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian accessibility and linkages.

The project aims to bring people of all generations back into the town centre for community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue says this project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and it’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner.