Tyrone star Conor McKenna is set to return to the AFL joining Queensland side the Brisbane Lions for the 23/24 season.

It’s understood he spoke to five AFL clubs before deciding on Brisbane as his new home.

The Eglish Clubman previously played over 70 times for AFL outfit Essendon before coming home to make his Tyrone senior debut in 2020.

McKenna went on to play a key role in the Red Hand All Ireland winning success in 2021 which included 2 goals in the semi final against Kerry.