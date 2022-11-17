Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More research required to investigate the impact of defective products on house foundations

A lot more research is required to investigate the impact of defective products on house foundations and the effectiveness of outer or inner leaf remediation works.

Thats according to Dr Andreas Leeman, Group Leader Concrete Techonology Emba who has been carrying out research into the defective blocks scandal in Donegal.

The foundations are currently not included in the redress scheme but are expected to be included in 2023, while it still remains unclear whether replacing the outer or inner leaf of a home is adequate remediation works.

Dr Leeman says researchers do not yet have the answers to these questions and more research is required…

