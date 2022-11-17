Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
N56 reopens at Creeslough as gardai conclude examination of tragedy scene

Gardai have confirmed they have now concluded their Forensic Examination of the scene of the fatal explosion in Creeslough, allowing the road to reopen.The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing.

With effect from 12:30pm today, all road traffic diversions previously in place around the scene have now been removed.

Gardai have thanked the community for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination. They say their thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence.

