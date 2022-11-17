Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Russian Ambassador to Ireland summoned to Dept of Foreign Affairs

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has been summoned to attend the Department of Foreign Affairs today.

Minister Simon Coveney made the call yesterday after it emerged Russia had issued a travel ban against 52 Irish politicians, including the Taoiseach and Tanaiste.

The full list of names hasn’t been published, but Ambassador Yuri Filatov will be questioned about it by the Secretary General of the Department at Iveagh House.

Moscow claims Ireland is trying to isolate the Kremlin by supporting EU sanctions.

But Ireland’s Ambassador to the UN Fergal Mythen says “Ireland will not apologise for being on the side of international law”:

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Works to improve water quality outside Lifford to start in coming days

17 November 2022
foggy-road
News, Top Stories

Fog warning in place for Donegal

17 November 2022
Department of Foreign Affairs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Russian Ambassador to Ireland summoned to Dept of Foreign Affairs

17 November 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

More research required to investigate the impact of defective products on house foundations

17 November 2022
