Watch: AI President John Cronin ahead of Sunday’s Rosapenna based National XC

Cranford AC are hosting the National Senior, Junior and Juvenile even age group Cross Country Championships at the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort this Sunday November 20th.

With European qualification up for grabs , the best runners in the country will be in Downings to tackle the course based on the driving range at Rosapenna.

In Highland’s latest preview of the event, Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal man who is the current President of Athletics Ireland – John Cronin.

All Under 16’s go free and no ticket required. Over 16’s require a ticket. It can be purchased online at www.athleticsireland.ie or https://eventmaster.ie/event/yzwdTPOSVy. Cost €10.

Traffic Plan – A one way system will be in place on Sunday. See map below.

