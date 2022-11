Irish Water are starting works to improve the quality of the water supply at Unshinagh, on the outskirts of Lifford.

The works are due to commence along the N15 Lifford to Castlefin Road, in the coming days and expected to be complete by the end of December.

It will see the replacement of 300 metres of old cast iron pipework.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation for the duration of works.