Major progress on Greencastle Fisheries College Project

Major progress has been made in the Greencastle’ National Fisheries College project as the contractors have been confirmed.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, today confirmed significant progress by Bord Iascaigh Mara in its Greencastle National Training College development project.

McConalogue approved the BIM proposal for a new Sea Survval Unit at the College last year, which is almost €2m in value.

The project will significantly increase the College’s capacity and offering.

BIM confirmed to the Minister that the procurement process has been completed and the contract award notices have issued.

Enabling Works and Principal Contractor Contract awarded to George Gill and Sons Construction Ltd.

The company is based close to Greencastle and is a long-standing construction firm in the Inishowen area, having undertaken many projects of similar scale, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors.

Previous projects undertaken by the company include construction contracts with local schools, public and private childcare facilities and general construction for local businesses in the Donegal area.

Pool Filtration Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning contract has been awarded to Poolcourt Engineering Ltd. The company has worked on similar scale projects for the supply of pools.

BIM will move forward with the project in 2023.