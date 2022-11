Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have arrested three men.

Two men aged 36 and a 28-year-old man were arrested under the Terrorism Act after conducting a number of searches in Strabane last night.

The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

However, neither officer was injured in the attack.

Police say investigations are ongoing.