Gaeltacht women in Donegal are being encouraged to start their entrepreneurial journey with the Empower Cumasú program.

Up to 150 women from gaeltacht areas in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath will undertake the three year project.

The program, funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta, is being run in connection with Atlantic Technological University, Munster Technological University and the gteic network.