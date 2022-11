Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage

that occurred at Doherty’s lane, Letterkenny.

The driver’s side window of a parked car was smashed between Wednesday November 16 at 4pm and Sunday November 20 at 10am.

Entry was not gained to the car.

If anybody has any information that would assist the investigation into this incident, they are asked contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074- 9167100.