Concern in SW West Donegal as wind turbine appeal goes to ABP

A meeting is taking place in Lettermacaward this weekend to discuss the decision by Maas Energy to go to An Bord Pleanala after Donegal County Council rejected a plan to erect three extra wind turbines in the area.

The Gweebarra Conservation Group is organising the meeting, saying that the proliferation of wind turbines in the area is now so intense that thousands of people from Ardara to Fintown in South West Donegal are feeling under constant threat in their own homes.

Fear has also been expressed that the impact will damage local tourism businesses, with three planning applications for wind developments in the area currently under consideration.

Group Spokesperson Patricia Sharkey says the proposed turbines at Maas are particularly big, and locals are very concerned…………

That meeting takes place at Elliott’s Bar in Lettermacaward from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

