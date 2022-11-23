Concerns raised over street lighting in Stranorlar

Concerns have raised about LED street lights affecting pedestrian’s vision on a footpath in Stranorlar.

LED lights have been installed along the road from St Joseph’s Hospital and throughout the town.

Residents have raised concerns that the LED lights only light up parts of the footpath and leave the remainder of the path in darkness.

Cathaoirleach of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan says the issue has raised security concerns and he has called for the situation to be rectified as he fears someone will be injured: