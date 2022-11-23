Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal defective block homeowners living in the worst houses seen by experts – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has pleaded with the government to act now and help those defective block homeowners who are living in ‘the worst houses experts have seen.’

Speaking last night in the Dail, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn called for immediate action to be taken to provide funding for those whose homes have become inhabitable due to the defective block crisis.

He also called for foundation tests to be included in the enhanced redress scheme or the government would be wasting taxpayers money as hundreds of homes will be rebuilt on unstable foundations.

Deputy MacLochlainn called for the housing agency to meet the families and get them out of their houses now…

