Health Minister says additional supports for LUH are being considered

The Health Minister has confirmed that the Government is considering additional supports for Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says due to the location of the hospital, efforts are ongoing to enhance it.

This week, a consultant urologist at Letterkenny University Hospital resigned from public practice due to what he says is the “impossible working conditions”.

In responding to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who raised concerns over staff retention and recruitment and the scaling back of services at the hospital, Minister Donnelly acknowledged that there is an issue with staffing: