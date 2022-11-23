Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HSE urging people to top up their Covid and Flu vaccinations

The HSE is urging people who are behind on their Covid and Flu vaccinations to top up their immunity as winter begins to bite.

The flu vaccine is available from GPs, health centres and some pharmacies, while Covid 19 vaccination centres continue to operate in Donegal.

Some people are now eligible for third boosters, while others may be behind on their vaccinatons.

New adapted bivalent booster doses are available to certain people which offer increased protection against the Omicron variant of Covid.

Sinead McConnell, is General Manager of the Covid 19 Vaccination Programme in the region………

Release in full –

HSE advises people now is the ‘Time to top up’ immunity with recommended winter vaccines

 

The HSE is advising people that now is the ‘Time to top up’ theirimmunity with recommended winter vaccines (Flu and COVID-19).  Protection from previous vaccines or from COVID-19 infection decreases over time and your next COVID-19 vaccine will help protect you from serious illness in the months ahead.

If you’ve had COVID-19 recently, you must wait 4 months before booking your vaccine appointment.

 

Donegal COVID-19 Vaccination Centres and Pop up clinics are offering primary vaccinations and adapted bivalent booster doses to eligible cohorts.  These new adapted bivalent vaccines offer increased protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. 

You can book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment online at www.hse.ie/book  or you can walk-in to the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk-in to the correct clinic for your age.

Flu and COVID-19 viruses are now circulating in our communities and as they are different viruses you will need two vaccines to be protected against both.

Getting the Flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, colleagues and our health services. To book your Flu vaccine and to check if you are one of the eligible groups please contact your GP or check with your local pharmacy.  You can also check which pharmacy is delivering flu vaccines via the pharmacy finder: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/pharmacies-flu/ 

Please see following information for eligibility and COVID-19 vaccine course. 

  • 65 years and older,  1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose
  • 50 to 64 years, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose
  • 12 to 49 years, (with certain long term medical conditions; residents of long-term care facilities), 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose
  • Healthcare Workers, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose   
  • 12 to 49 years, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose
  • 12 years and older (with a weak immune system), 1st round of vaccination, Additional dose, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose
  • Pregnancy, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd  Booster dose
  • Children 5 -11 years, 1st round of vaccination
  • Children 5 -11 years (with a weak immune system), 1st round of vaccination, Additional dose, 1st Booster dose

The following COVID-19 Vaccination clinics will be offered in Donegal this week:

 

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 FP83:

 

Wednesday 23rd November 

8:15am to 4:15pm – 12 years and over

Friday 25th November       

9:15am to 5:15pm – 12 years and over

Saturday 26th November   

10:15am to 4:30pm 12 years and over

5pm to 6:15pm – 5 to 11 years of age

COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-up Clinic at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal, F93 EK52:

 

Saturday 26th November   

11am to 5:15pm – 12 years and over

Sinead McConnell, General Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, CH CDLMS said “Vaccination offers the best protection against COVID-19 infection and illness.  We are urging people to “top up their protection” this winter and get their next recommended COVID-19 vaccination at any of the upcoming clinics in Donegal.”

